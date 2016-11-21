FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India central bank eases bad loan rules for small borrowers after cash crunch
#Business News
November 21, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

India central bank eases bad loan rules for small borrowers after cash crunch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man sits in a queue to deposit or exchange his old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Monday relaxed rules for classifying bad loans for small borrowers saying they may need more time to repay their loan dues after the government withdrew higher-value banknotes.

Banks and other financiers will get an additional 60 days for recognizing certain loans of up to 10 million rupees ($146,800) as substandard, the RBI said in a notification.

The relaxation will apply to dues payable between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, it said. bit.ly/2fTpQ67

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

