FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
India central bank eases crop loan rules as demonetization hits farmers
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 9 months ago

India central bank eases crop loan rules as demonetization hits farmers

People walk past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016.Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank on Tuesday relaxed rules on loans to farmers, asking the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to disburse up to 230 billion rupees ($3.36 bln) to district cooperative banks for crop loans.

The recent demonetization scheme has badly hit farmers, leaving them without cash just ahead of sowing winter crops.

The central bank also asked banks to ensure the district cooperative banks and regional rural banks, which provide loans to several farmers' cooperatives, get a sufficient amount of cash.

For the full release, click: bit.ly/2gck0fk

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.