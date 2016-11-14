FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
India announces new measures to increase supply of cash
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 9 months ago

India announces new measures to increase supply of cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, "Out of cash".Ajay Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India announced new measures on Monday to ease the cash crunch faced by millions after the government's decision last week to abolish large denomination notes to try and uncover billions of dollars in undeclared wealth.

The government will install new micro cash machines across the country and has asked banks to waive off transaction charges on debit and credit cards, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters.

Das said the government would also raise the cash withdrawal limit of at least three-month old current accounts to 50,000 rupees ($739) per week and said recalibrated cash machines would start dispensing new 2,000 rupee notes within two days.

Large crowds of Indians have gathered outside banks in recent days but struggled to withdraw money or swap the old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes that were banned last week.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.