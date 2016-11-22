FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
India doubles balance limit for digital wallets to help merchants
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 3:59 PM / 9 months ago

India doubles balance limit for digital wallets to help merchants

A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, August 9, 2016.Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian central bank on Tuesday doubled the balance that can be kept in prepaid wallets and cards to 20,000 rupees ($292) to help small merchants get paid electronically after the government withdrew high value bills.

The Reserve Bank of India also said merchants can transfer up to 50,000 rupees per month from these so-called semi-closed prepaid payment instruments to their bank accounts.

The relaxation will be applicable until Dec. 30, the RBI said.

Indian businesses have been badly hit with buyers and sellers left with very little cash following the demonetization.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

