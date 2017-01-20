FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Indian central bank working on plan to reduce online charges: sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 20, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 7 months ago

Indian central bank working on plan to reduce online charges: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel smiles while attending a seminar during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, India, January 11, 2017.Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is working on a plan to reduce online transaction costs as it tries to encourage more digital banking, two parliamentary panel members quoted central bank governor Urjit Patel as saying on Friday.

"We are working on a mechanism to bring down transaction costs," one member of the public accounts committee quoted Patel as saying. "We are speaking to all stakeholders."

Patel met the panel to answer questions about the Nov. 8 abolition of 500- and 1,000-rupees notes, or 86 percent of the currency then in circulation.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.