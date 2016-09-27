FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India finmin official says monetary policy panel to meet before October 4
#Business News
September 27, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

India finmin official says monetary policy panel to meet before October 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the new six-member Monetary Policy Committee, which will set interest rates, will meet before the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct. 4 and give their recommendations.

"The MPC will, of course, meet before the fourth of October and the committee will give their recommendations based on which the RBI will take a decision," Das told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on corporate bond markets.

Last week, the government picked three low-key economists for the committee. The rest of the panel will comprise RBI Governor Urjit Patel and his two senior-most monetary policy officials.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
