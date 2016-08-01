FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian weather office retains forecast of above-average monsoon
August 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Indian weather office retains forecast of above-average monsoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People use a plastic sheet to take cover from the rain as they travel in the back of an auto rickshaw in Srinagar July 27, 2016.Danish Ismail

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's weather office on Monday retained its forecast for an above-average monsoon this year, boosting hopes of a rise in farm output and income after two years of drought.

The June-September monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, will be 106 percent of a long-period average, the weather office said.

The second half of the monsoon is expected to bring plentiful showers and is forecast at 107 percent of long-period average.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

