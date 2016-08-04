India's monsoon rains 6 percent above average in past week: weather office

A motorcyclist wades through a waterlogged street during rains in New Delhi, India August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India were 6 percent above average in the week ended Aug. 3, the weather office said on Thursday.

The weather office has retained its forecast for an above-average monsoon this year, boosting hopes of a rise in farm output and income after two years of drought.

An average or normal monsoon means rainfall between 96 and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimeters.

The June-September monsoon is crucial for India’s rain-fed farm sector that accounts for nearly 15 percent of its $2 trillion economy.

Farmers plant crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses in the summer-sowing season that starts in June.