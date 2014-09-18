India's monsoon rains ease in past week ahead of retreat

A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy monsoon rain shower in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s monsoon rains were a quarter below average in the week to Sept. 17, the weather office said on Thursday, ahead of a delayed retreat of the rains expected from this weekend.

A week earlier, rainfalls were 64 percent above average, the heaviest for the June-September monsoon season.

On Wednesday, a senior weather official said the monsoon season was set to enter withdrawal phase by the weekend after a late surge had delayed the retreat by a fortnight, boosting output prospects for summer sown crops.