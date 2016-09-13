FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India monsoon rains to start withdrawing in 3-4 days: weather office
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 13, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

India monsoon rains to start withdrawing in 3-4 days: weather office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016.Cathal McNaughton

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's June-September monsoon rains could start withdrawing from the north-western region of the country in the next 3-4 days, the weather department said on Tuesday.

The monsoon usually starts withdrawing in the first week of September, but this year it has been delayed by nearly two weeks.

"Conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan (in north-western India) during next 3-4 days," the India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon, which delivers 70 percent of India's annual rainfall, is critical for the country's 263 million farmers and their rice, sugarcane, corn, cotton and soybean crops because nearly half of its farmland lacks irrigation.

The country has so far received 5 percent lower rainfall than normal in the current monsoon season.

As on Sept. 9, farmers had cultivated summer-sown crops on 105.4 million hectares, up 4.1 percent from a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.