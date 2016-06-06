FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian hotelier puts vintage vehicle collection on display
June 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / in a year

Indian hotelier puts vintage vehicle collection on display

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Indian hotelier has set up his own transport museum, featuring vehicles from Bollywood films and royal estates, with the aim of driving museum culture to a new generation.

Located in Tauru, northern Haryana state, some 60 kms (37 miles) from New Delhi, the museum boasts cars, buses, motorbikes, auto rickshaws and carriages from the 20th century that Tarun Thakral has collected and restored over 22 years.

The museum has also linked up with schools and non-governmental organizations to give students the opportunity to learn about transportation history.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry

