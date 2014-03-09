FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One killed in accident at Indian nuclear submarine building yard
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 9, 2014 / 5:53 AM / 4 years ago

One killed in accident at Indian nuclear submarine building yard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - One worker was killed and two injured in an accident at shipyard building a nuclear submarine in Visakhapatnam in southern India on Saturday evening, the third fatal navy related accident in a month.

The accident took place outside the submarine during testing of a pressure tank at the facility meant for development of submarines, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said in a statement on Sunday.

“The submarines are safe and the accident does not adversely effect the project. An inquiry has been ordered,” the statement added.

An Indian navy officer died on Friday from a gas leak during shipyard work on a new destroyer, just two weeks after a fatal submarine accident prompted the resignation of the country’s naval chief.

The latest fatal accident follows a dockside blast in Mumbai that killed all 18 aboard another submarine last August, raising concerns over India’s ageing fleet and crew training.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.