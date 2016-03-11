FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Water leak forces shutdown of Indian nuke plant; no danger
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 11, 2016 / 1:44 PM / in 2 years

Water leak forces shutdown of Indian nuke plant; no danger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A water leak forced the shutdown of a nuclear power plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Friday, but no nuclear material was in danger of being released at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, an official said.

“No worker has been exposed to radiation and no radioactivity was reported outside the plant,” said K.S Pradeep Kumar, associate director at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) that oversees nuclear safety in India.

He said employees remained sequestered for hours, a standard operating procedure, and team of scientists had started safety checks. The reactor is expected to take another 24 hours to cool down.

There are two pressurized heavy water reactors at Kakrapar that have been in service for over 20 years and are operated by the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Douglas Busvine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.