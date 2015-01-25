FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says made a breakthrough in civil nuclear trade with India
#World News
January 25, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says made a breakthrough in civil nuclear trade with India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States and India have reached a breakthrough on two issues holding up civil nuclear cooperation between them, U.S. President Barack Obama told a news conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

The two countries signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008 but trade was stymied by India’s reluctance to pass legislation shielding suppliers from liability in the event of a nuclear accident, a deviation from international norms.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by John Chalmers

