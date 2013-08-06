Pakistan denies firing on Indian troops on Kashmir border

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani security officials denied any involvement on Tuesday in the deaths of Indian soldiers on the disputed and heavily militarized border in Kashmir.

“There was no indiscriminate firing from our side,” one security official told Reuters.

Another official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, denied there had been an exchange of fire on the border between the nuclear powers. “There was no such incident whatsoever,” he said. “There was no firing on the border.”