Pakistan army says civilian wounded by Indian fire on Kashmir border

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s military accused Indian forces on Thursday of wounding a Pakistani civilian after opening fire along the disputed Kashmir border, a security source said.

“Today (in the) morning at about 0830 hours, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the LoC (Line of Control) ... One civilian Kaka Sana Muhammad ... was seriously wounded due to the unprovoked firing by Indian troops,” the official said.

“The injured Kaka Sana is being evacuated to a military hospital,” said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.