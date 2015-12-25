FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Modi arranged surprise Pakistan visit just hours before: official
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 25, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

India's Modi arranged surprise Pakistan visit just hours before: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arranged his landmark visit to Pakistan, - the first by an Indian leader in a decade, at the last minute on Friday, a Pakistani official said.

Modi phoned Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while on a visit to neighboring Afghanistan and asked if he could make a stop in Pakistan on his way home, Pakistani Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry told media after Modi departed.

“And the PM said to him, ‘Please come, you are our guest, please come and have tea with me’,” he said.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.