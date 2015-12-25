India's Modi arranged surprise Pakistan visit just hours before: official

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arranged his landmark visit to Pakistan, - the first by an Indian leader in a decade, at the last minute on Friday, a Pakistani official said.

Modi phoned Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while on a visit to neighboring Afghanistan and asked if he could make a stop in Pakistan on his way home, Pakistani Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry told media after Modi departed.

“And the PM said to him, ‘Please come, you are our guest, please come and have tea with me’,” he said.