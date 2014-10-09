FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India says Pakistan to pay 'unaffordable' price for Kashmir firing
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

India says Pakistan to pay 'unaffordable' price for Kashmir firing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A villager holds a pot with metal propellers of mortars, that locals say was fired from the Indian side of the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s defense minister accused Pakistan on Thursday of making unprovoked attacks on Indian-controlled Kashmir, and warned of heavy retaliation.

“If Pakistan persists with this adventurism, then our forces will continue to fight, and the cost of this adventurism will be unaffordable,” Arun Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi.

A total of nine Pakistani and eight Indian civilians have been killed since fighting erupted more than week ago along a 200-km (125-mile) stretch of border in the disputed Kashmir region.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.