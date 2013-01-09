FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan's action in Kashmir "highly provocative" - Indian defence minister
January 9, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 5 years ago

Pakistan's action in Kashmir "highly provocative" - Indian defence minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday branded as “highly provocative” Pakistan’s action in Kashmir, where two Indian soldiers were killed in an encounter the previous day, and said the mutilation of one of the soldier’s bodies was “inhuman”.

“The way they treated the dead body of the Indian soldiers is inhuman. We will convey our protest to the Pakistan government,” the minister, A.K. Antony, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India on Tuesday accused old enemy Pakistan of triggering a gunfight by sending troops across the heavily militarized line dividing the disputed region of Kashmir.

The body of one of the soldiers was found “badly mutilated” in a forested area of the Himalayan territory on the side controlled by India, military officials said.

Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by John Chalmers

