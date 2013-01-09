FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2013 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

India says deeply concerned about Kashmir truce violation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s ambassador to India had been summoned and spoken to in “very strong terms” over the killing of two soldiers in a firefight on the disputed Kashmir border.

Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid said the violation of a 10-year-old ceasefire on the heavily militarized border was a matter of great concern and said he expected an appropriate response from Pakistan.

The body of one of the soldiers was found “badly mutilated” in a forested area of the Himalayan territory on the side controlled by India, Indian military officials said. Pakistan has denied the allegation.

Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani

