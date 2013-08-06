India summons Pakistan envoy to lodge protest over killings

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India summoned Pakistan’s deputy envoy to New Delhi on Tuesday and lodged a protest over the killing of five soldiers on the disputed Kashmir border, a government source said.

The attack on a post in Poonch came just as India and Pakistan were preparing to resume peace talks broken off since January when tensions rose following the beheading of an Indian soldier in a border clash, also in Poonch.

“The Pakistan deputy high commissioner was called a short while ago and a strong protest was lodged by the government over the incident at the LoC,” the source said, referring to the Line of Control dividing Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied any involvement.