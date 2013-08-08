FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan PM: imperative to restore ceasefire on India border
August 8, 2013 / 1:13 PM / 4 years ago

Pakistan PM: imperative to restore ceasefire on India border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday it was imperative for both India and his nation to restore a ceasefire on the disputed Kashmir border following this week’s flare-up in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Sharif said he looked forward to meeting his Indian counterpart, Manmohan Singh, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a statement issued after Sharif met Pakistani foreign ministry officials.

“During the meeting, we will discuss steps to further build trust and consolidate this relationship,” Nawaz was quoted as saying in the ministry statement.

Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel

