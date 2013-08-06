FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan rejects 'baseless' accusations over India border deaths
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 6, 2013 / 10:18 AM / in 4 years

Pakistan rejects 'baseless' accusations over India border deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan rejected allegations of its involvement in Tuesday’s attack on Indian soldiers as “baseless and unfounded”, saying it was committed to its ceasefire promises and wanted to resume peace talks with India soon.

“Our military authorities have confirmed that there had been no exchange of fire that could have resulted in such an incident,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “These are baseless and unfounded allegations.”

“Pakistan is committed to a constructive, sustained and result-oriented process of engagement with India and looks forward to an early resumption of the dialogue process.”

India said five of its soldiers were killed in an ambush by about 20 people and others in Pakistan Army uniforms. It summoned Pakistan’s deputy envoy to New Delhi in protest.

Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.