Pakistan rejects 'baseless' accusations over India border deaths

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan rejected allegations of its involvement in Tuesday’s attack on Indian soldiers as “baseless and unfounded”, saying it was committed to its ceasefire promises and wanted to resume peace talks with India soon.

“Our military authorities have confirmed that there had been no exchange of fire that could have resulted in such an incident,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “These are baseless and unfounded allegations.”

“Pakistan is committed to a constructive, sustained and result-oriented process of engagement with India and looks forward to an early resumption of the dialogue process.”

India said five of its soldiers were killed in an ambush by about 20 people and others in Pakistan Army uniforms. It summoned Pakistan’s deputy envoy to New Delhi in protest.