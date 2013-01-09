India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir incident

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India summoned Pakistan’s ambassador to New Delhi, Salman Bashir, on Wednesday to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the military control line in Kashmir in an encounter blamed on Pakistan.

Bashir was due to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai, a foreign ministry spokesman said, after New Delhi branded the incident as ”highly provocative and said the mutilation of the bodies of the slain soldiers was “inhuman”.