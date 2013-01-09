FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir incident
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 5 years

India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India summoned Pakistan’s ambassador to New Delhi, Salman Bashir, on Wednesday to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the military control line in Kashmir in an encounter blamed on Pakistan.

Bashir was due to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai, a foreign ministry spokesman said, after New Delhi branded the incident as ”highly provocative and said the mutilation of the bodies of the slain soldiers was “inhuman”.

Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.