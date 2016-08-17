FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Podcast: How the U.S. got caught between two nuclear neighbors - India and Pakistan
August 12, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Podcast: How the U.S. got caught between two nuclear neighbors - India and Pakistan

Jason Fields

2 Min Read

An Indian army soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed in Soibugh in Budgam district of Kashmir August 24, 2015. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, according to local media reports.Danish Ismail

It's a situation where the United States has interesting choices to make. India and Pakistan are often at each other's throats. Both want U.S. support. Both are allies of necessity for the United States. Both have nuclear weapons.

This week on War College we look at a delicate balancing act, where diplomatic failure by the United States could have deadly repercussions for millions.

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

