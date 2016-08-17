Podcast: How the U.S. got caught between two nuclear neighbors - India and Pakistan

It's a situation where the United States has interesting choices to make. India and Pakistan are often at each other's throats. Both want U.S. support. Both are allies of necessity for the United States. Both have nuclear weapons.
This week on War College we look at a delicate balancing act, where diplomatic failure by the United States could have deadly repercussions for millions.
Subscribe to the War College podcast on iTunes
PREVIOUS, RELATED EPISODES OF WAR COLLEGE
Meet the women who went into Afghanistan with the Navy SEALs
Months before 9/11, he had bin Laden in his sights and no trigger to pull
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.