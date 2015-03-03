FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India will not cut multi-billion dollar food handout program: PM
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 3, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

India will not cut multi-billion dollar food handout program: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer writes serial number on a sack filled with flour at a wholesale market in Kolkata December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will not scale down its multi-billion dollar food welfare program that promises ultra-cheap rice and wheat to most of its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday.

A panel set up by Modi had urged the government in January to lower the number of beneficiaries to 40 percent from 67 percent under the program, which is estimated to cost the exchequer $20 billion in the fiscal year that begins in April.

“The government has not decided to reduce the coverage under food security from 67 percent,” Modi said. “There is no such plan either.”

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.