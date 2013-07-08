FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to review preferential policy for locally-made electronic goods
July 8, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

India to review preferential policy for locally-made electronic goods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will review a policy that gives preference to domestically manufactured electronic goods on concerns over different aspects of the policy, the Prime Minister’s office said on Monday.

The policy, known as preferential market access (PMA), has been criticized by foreign companies and international trade associations.

“The overall policy on PMA will be recalibrated and submitted to the Cabinet,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The federal cabinet had approved the PMA policy in February last year.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

