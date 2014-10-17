Former chief minister of Indian state gets bail in graft case

Supporters of J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state and chief of the AIADMK party, hold her posters as they sit on a fast during a protest against the court verdict in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top court on Friday granted bail to a powerful regional politician, imprisoned for amassing millions of rupees in illegal wealth, after her lawyer said she was in poor health.

Jayalalithaa Jayaram, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu state, was sentenced to four years in jail last month for holding 530 million rupees ($8.7 million) in unaccounted cash and property.

Her lawyer told the court that Jayalalithaa, 66, had been unwell since she was interned in a Bangalore prison following her conviction, prosecution lawyer Subramaniam Swamy said.

Celebrations erupted outside Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK party office in Chennai, with television showing her supporters dancing, distributing sweets and pouring milk on her pictures.

Jayalalithaa acted in several Indian movies before joining politics and has a huge fan following. She endeared herself to millions by distributing free laptops, grinders and fans to voters.

Swamy said the court sought assurance from Jayalalithaa that her fans wouldn’t resort to street demonstrations to protest her innocence and attack her political rivals.

Following news of her arrest last month, her supporters had clashed with the police and violence erupted in parts of Tamil Nadu.

“A clear warning has gone from the Supreme Court for Tamil Nadu to behave and not carry out any violence in the state,” Swamy said.