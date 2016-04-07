Delhi chief gets bail in slander case brought by Indian minister

Arvind Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), addresses his supporters after taking the oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court granted bail to Delhi’s chief minister on Thursday in a slander case brought by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley which deepened the rivalry between the ruling party and the opposition.

Arvind Kejriwal, who routed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi state elections last year, accused Jaitley in December of allowing fraud at a cricket association he ran from 2003 to 2013.

Jaitley, a top member of the BJP, has denied any wrongdoing and sued Kejriwal for 100 million rupees ($1.5 million) for slander.

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal and five members of his Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday. The case will be heard on May 19, said Pinaki Mishra, one of Jaitley’s lawyers.

A spokesman for the AAP declined to comment, saying the matter was sub judice.

Kejriwal and the BJP have been at loggerheads since the self-styled anti-graft crusader won elections in the Indian capital.