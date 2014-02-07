FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's top court halts potential power blackout in Delhi
#World News
February 7, 2014 / 8:09 AM / 4 years ago

India's top court halts potential power blackout in Delhi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi December 7, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court ordered state-run power producer NTPC Ltd on Friday not to disconnect power supplies to distribution companies in the capital New Delhi until March 26, averting a potential blackout next week.

NTPC said had said BSES Yamuna Power, which sells electricity in the central and eastern parts of the city of about 16 million people, must pay its bills or be cut off from February 11.

The court asked BSES, part of Reliance Infrastructure to pay 500 million rupees ($8 million) to NTPC. ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees).

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
