FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Python in India demonstrates huge appetite
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 22, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

Python in India demonstrates huge appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 20 feet rock python was caught on camera in Junagadh district of India's western Gujarat state with a swollen stomach after it consumed an antelope on Tuesday (September 20).

Residents informed authorities at Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary after they spotted the reptile lying in discomfort in a field.

In view of the massive swelling of the python's stomach, the forest authorities suspect that it gobbled up a full-grown 'nilgai' or blue bull.

The python - unable to move now - was rescued by the forest personnel and has been put under observation.

"We will keep it (python) under observation. We will release it back in the wild once it digests the antelope and the swelling subsides," said Assistant Conservator of Forest, S.D. Tilala.

A blue bull is far larger than an ideal prey for pythons and digesting the mammal could prove to be a great struggle for the reptile.

When unable to digest an unusually large prey, pythons are known to regurgitate them.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.