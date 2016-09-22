Python in India demonstrates huge appetite

A 20 feet rock python was caught on camera in Junagadh district of India's western Gujarat state with a swollen stomach after it consumed an antelope on Tuesday (September 20).

Residents informed authorities at Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary after they spotted the reptile lying in discomfort in a field.

In view of the massive swelling of the python's stomach, the forest authorities suspect that it gobbled up a full-grown 'nilgai' or blue bull.

The python - unable to move now - was rescued by the forest personnel and has been put under observation.

"We will keep it (python) under observation. We will release it back in the wild once it digests the antelope and the swelling subsides," said Assistant Conservator of Forest, S.D. Tilala.

A blue bull is far larger than an ideal prey for pythons and digesting the mammal could prove to be a great struggle for the reptile.

When unable to digest an unusually large prey, pythons are known to regurgitate them.