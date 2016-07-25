FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Train hits school van in northern India, kills eight children
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

Train hits school van in northern India, kills eight children

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A train rammed into a van ferrying 20 children to school at a railway crossing in northern India on Monday, killing eight of the students and injuring several more, a police officer said.

As many as 40 percent of India's train accidents happen at railway crossings in the sprawling South Asian nation each year, railway officials have said.

In Monday's incident, the van driver appeared not to have heard a gateman's warning about the approaching train because he was wearing earphones at the time, police officer Arvind Bhushan Pandey said.

"Though the gateman tried to alert the van driver about the train, the driver couldn't hear his warnings because he had an earphone on," Pandey, the district police superintendent, told Reuters by telephone.

It was not immediately clear why the driver was wearing the earphones.

The driver and six children were also injured in the collision at the railway crossing in Aurai, 275 kms (170 miles) from Lucknow, the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

All the injured are being treated at a nearby hospital, Pandey added.

Kokila Baranwal, the manager of the school, Tender Hearts English School, could not immediately comment to Reuters on the incident.

India has 10,440 unmanned railway intersections, where authorities aim to step up safety in the next four years, with measures such as building subway tunnels and overhead bridges for pedestrians.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.