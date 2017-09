MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell 4.4 percent in pre-open trading on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked tentative approval for certain generic drugs.

The FDA revoked permission for Ranbaxy’s cheap copy of AstraZeneca Plc’s heartburn drug Nexium and for a copy of Roche Holding AG’s antiviral Valcyte after the Indian drug maker’s plants were banned over quality control issues.