Six held over rape of woman in India charged with murder: police

Demonstrators put flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Six suspects held in connection with the rape of a women in India have been charged with murder after she died on Saturday of injuries sustained in the attack, police said.

“They have been charged (with murder),” said Rajan Bhagat, a spokesman for New Delhi police.

The woman, who was gang-raped on a New Delhi bus on December 16, died in hospital in Singapore. The attack has sparked protests and a national debate about violence against women. All six suspects in the rape have been arrested and are in custody.