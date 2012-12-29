FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six held over rape of woman in India charged with murder: police
December 29, 2012 / 11:09 AM / in 5 years

Six held over rape of woman in India charged with murder: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Demonstrators put flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Six suspects held in connection with the rape of a women in India have been charged with murder after she died on Saturday of injuries sustained in the attack, police said.

“They have been charged (with murder),” said Rajan Bhagat, a spokesman for New Delhi police.

The woman, who was gang-raped on a New Delhi bus on December 16, died in hospital in Singapore. The attack has sparked protests and a national debate about violence against women. All six suspects in the rape have been arrested and are in custody.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Robert Birsel

