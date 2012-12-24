FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian PM calls for calm after gang-rape sparks violent protests in capital
#World News
December 24, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indian PM calls for calm after gang-rape sparks violent protests in capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh appealed for calm on Monday as he sought to tamp down growing public outrage over the gang-rape of a young woman that led to pitched battles between police and protesters in the heart of the capital at the weekend.

Singh, who has faced fierce criticism for remaining largely silent about the rape, vowed action against what he called a “monstrous” crime. The 23-year-old victim, who was brutally attacked and then thrown from a moving bus in New Delhi, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“I appeal to all concerned citizens to maintain peace and calm. I assure you we will make all possible efforts to ensure security and safety of women in this country,” Singh said in a televised address to the nation.

Reporting By Ross Colvin, editing by John Chalmers

