India court sentences six to life in prison in rape of Swiss woman
July 20, 2013 / 2:59 PM / 4 years ago

India court sentences six to life in prison in rape of Swiss woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHOPAL, India (Reuters) - An Indian court on Saturday sentenced six men convicted of the gang rape of a Swiss woman to life imprisonment, a lawyer in the case said.

The 39-year-old Swiss woman was raped while camping with her husband in a forest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh in mid-March. Three months earlier, a student was gang-raped and beaten in a moving bus and thrown bleeding on to the street in a case that triggered mass protests.

“It was a good judgment. It came early,” said Rajendra Tiwari, a lawyer for the government.

Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

