India court sentences six to life in prison in rape of Swiss woman

BHOPAL, India (Reuters) - An Indian court on Saturday sentenced six men convicted of the gang rape of a Swiss woman to life imprisonment, a lawyer in the case said.

The 39-year-old Swiss woman was raped while camping with her husband in a forest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh in mid-March. Three months earlier, a student was gang-raped and beaten in a moving bus and thrown bleeding on to the street in a case that triggered mass protests.

“It was a good judgment. It came early,” said Rajendra Tiwari, a lawyer for the government.