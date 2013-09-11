Indian prosecutors seek death for four guilty in Delhi gang rape case

Demonstrators with their heads covered by black cloth take part in a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - All four man convicted of the rape and murder of a 23-year old trainee physiotherapist on a New Delhi bus should face the death penalty, public prosecutor Dayan Krishna told a court on Wednesday.

The court on Tuesday found the four man -- bus cleaner Akshay Kumar Singh, gym instructor Vinay Sharma, fruit-seller Pawan Gupta, and unemployed Mukesh Singh -- guilty of rape and “cold-blooded” murder of the woman in December, a case that led to a nationwide public uproar about safety of women.

Judge Yogesh Khanna started hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. He may deliver the sentence later in the day or defer the decision.