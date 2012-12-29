FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India PM pledges action after rape victim's death
#World News
December 29, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

India PM pledges action after rape victim's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday he was deeply saddened by the death of a woman who had been gang-raped in New Delhi and he pledged to channel emotions surrounding the case into concrete action.

The case had generated “emotions and energies” among young Indians seeking changes in society, he said in a statement after the announcement of the 23-year-old woman’s death in a Singapore hospital.

“It would be a true homage to her memory if we are able to channelize these emotions and energies into a constructive course of action.”

Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Bendeich

