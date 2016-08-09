FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India may set policy rates by panel in October: RBI's Rajan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 9, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

India may set policy rates by panel in October: RBI's Rajan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attends an event at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, August 4, 2016.Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India may decide its interest rates through the monetary policy committee in October, outgoing RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, shortly after leaving key repo rate INREPO=ECI unchanged.

At his final policy review after inflation hit a nearly two-year high, Rajan said the policy stance remains "accommodative."

Under the changes, passed by parliament last month, a six-member monetary policy council will set interest rates by majority, with a casting vote for the central bank governor in the event of a tie.

"My hope is that the next monetary policy statement will be by the proposed monetary policy committee. The committee to select outside members of the MPC has commenced the process," Rajan told reporters at a press meet after shortly releasing the policy review.

Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.