FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance, partners aim to spend $4 billion on India gas field: paper
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2012 / 3:27 AM / 5 years ago

Reliance, partners aim to spend $4 billion on India gas field: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian energy major Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and its partners BP (BP.L) and Niko Resources (NKO.TO) plan to spend $4 billion to develop satellite gas fields off India’s east coast, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing company officials and government sources.

Reliance holds 60 percent of the D6 block, BP has 30 percent and the rest is held by Canadian oil and gas producer Niko.

“This is a rough estimate, but overall we plan to invest $4 billion in developing the satellite fields in KG-D6 and are hoping to submit an integrated development plan by the end of the current fiscal (year),” the newspaper quoted a senior Niko executive as saying in a conference call.

A spokesman for Reliance was not immediately available for comment.

Gas output from the D6 block has been falling. On Thursday, shares in Reliance and Niko fell after the Canadian oil producer late on Wednesday estimated that total proved plus probable reserves at the D6 block, as of March 31, had decreased to 1.93 trillion cubic feet.

The block had earlier been estimated to hold more than 9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.

The Economic Times said Reliance was also keen to explore for more hydrocarbons that may lie beneath the field already under production.

Gas output at D6 is projected to fall to 20 million standard cubic meters a day (mscmd) in 2014/15 from 28 mscmd now.

Profits at the energy-based conglomerate have fallen for two straight quarters, and its shares now trade near a 3-year low.

Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Prashant Mehra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.