a year ago
India's water reservoirs at 34 percent capacity in week to June 21
#Environment
July 22, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

India's water reservoirs at 34 percent capacity in week to June 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An official points to check the level of water in the Krishna river after they opened the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district September 5, 2010.Krishnendu Halder

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 34 percent of their storage capacity in the week to July 21, down 3 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed.

The latest levels were higher than the last 10 years' average of 33 percent, and were 5 percentage points more compared with the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, were 7 percent below average in the week to July 20, but have been 1 percent above average since June 1, the typical onset time of the four-month long season.

The monsoon arrived in India on June 8 this year, a week later than usual.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
