India's top 10 food retailers accumulate $2.2 billion losses in 2013-14: Crisil
#Business News
May 28, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

India's top 10 food retailers accumulate $2.2 billion losses in 2013-14: Crisil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee arranges vegetables in the fresh foods section of a Reliance Fresh supermarket in Mumbai October 16, 2011. Five years after making a grand foray into retail, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is nowhere close to the scale he had hoped his company, India's largest listed group, would achieve in a fragmented and fast-growing industry. With retail giants Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour circling India in anticipation of a rule change that would allow foreign investment in supermarkets, Asia's richest man is scrambling to capitalise on his early mover advantage. Picture taken on October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR2SYJZ

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s top 10 food retailers are estimated to have accumulated losses worth $2.20 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2014, as they scaled up operations and refined their business models, according to a report by ratings agency Crisil.

The companies, which the report estimated generated $3.98 billion in revenue during the same period, include Wal-Mart’s (WMT.N) Indian operations which run the Best Price Modern Wholesale stores, Metro Cash & Carry India, Aditya Birla Retail, Bharti Retail Ltd, Reliance Fresh Ltd which is a part of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), and Trent Hypermarket Ltd which is a part of Tata Group-controlled Trent (TREN.NS).

Competition from local mom-and-pop stores, which constitute 90 percent of India’s $500 billion retail market, price-sensitive customers, and low margins remain the core challenges to the growth of organised food retailing in the country, the report said.

Food and grocery account for two-thirds of the retailing market and organized food retail contributes 2 percent to this.

Crisil, however, does not expect any consolidation in the sector as most companies are at an advanced stage of investment and backed by deep pocket promoters.

($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees)

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
