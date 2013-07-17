India will achieve revenue target in 2013/14: finance minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will achieve its overall budgeted revenue target in the fiscal year to March, finance minister P. Chidambaram told reporters on Wednesday.

India has in recent months stepped up enforcement of tax collections as it looks to raise revenue to help plug its widening fiscal deficit.

Asia’s third-largest economy expects to mop up 133 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) through direct taxes and 47 billion rupees through indirect taxes in 2013/14, the federal budget document shows.