Indian PM says Russia remains top defense partner
December 11, 2014 / 10:29 AM / 3 years ago

Indian PM says Russia remains top defense partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday Russia will remain India’s top defense supplier, even though New Delhi’s options had improved since the end of the Cold War.

Modi was speaking after talks with President Vladimir Putin aimed at revitalizing ties that have focused on the import of defense equipment. Even in that area, India has increasingly turned to countries such as the United States and Israel for its military modernization program.

“Even if India’s options have increased, Russia remains our most important defense partner,” Modi told reporters. He said Russia had also offered to manufacture an advanced helicopter in India.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel

