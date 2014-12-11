Russia, India funds agree $1 billion Indian infrastructure deal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund and India’s IDFC (IDFC.NS) agreed on Thursday to invest up to $1 billion in Indian infrastructure projects including in ports, toll roads and hydropower, to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

The two investors will each commit up to $500 million under the agreement, which was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi, RDIF said in a statement.

India needs hundreds of billions of dollars in investment if it is to modernize its creaking infrastructure, the poor state of which analysts say hinders the country’s economic development.