Russia to sell India helicopters, jet kits worth $2.9 billion
December 24, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Russia to sell India helicopters, jet kits worth $2.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russia will sell India 71 military helicopters for $1.3 billion and technological kits to assemble 42 Sukhoi jet fighters for $1.6 billion, Kremlin officials said after a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi on Monday.

Russia Helicopters and India’s Elcom Systems Private Ltd will also set up a joint venture that will manufacture helicopters, the sources and India’s foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Alexei Anischuk; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy

