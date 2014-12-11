FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian bank VTB to lend India's Essar $1 billion
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 11, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Russian bank VTB to lend India's Essar $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in a street, with the logo of VTB Bank displayed on the roof of a building, in Moscow, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB (VTBR.MM) will open a $1 billion credit line to India’s Essar Group, chief executive Andrei Kostin said on Thursday during a visit to New Delhi by President Vladimir Putin.

Kostin also said that VTB would not ask for more than 250 billion rubles ($4.6 billion) in financial assistance from a government rainy-day fund called the National Wealth Fund.

Russian banks have faced difficulties in refancing due to Western sanctions.

Kostin also said that state-controlled VTB has no plans to leave the London Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed.

Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.