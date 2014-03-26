India's supreme court grants conditional bail to Sahara chief

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) arrives at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s supreme court on Wednesday agreed to release on bail the head of the Sahara conglomerate, after setting certain conditions.

The court asked Sahara to deposit 50 billion rupees ($826.7 million) to the securities regulator as well as provide bank guarantees for another 50 billion rupees.

Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy, 65, was arrested on February 28 after failing to appear at a contempt hearing in a long-running legal battle between the group and the Indian securities regulator over refund of billions of dollars to investors in outlawed bonds.

He had been held in a Delhi jail since March 4.