FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone, Temasek eye stake in India's Shriram Ventures - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 21, 2013 / 6:30 AM / in 4 years

Blackstone, Temasek eye stake in India's Shriram Ventures - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL are in separate talks to invest about $200 million in India’s Shriram Ventures, the non-financial services arm of Shriram Group, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Chennai-based conglomerate’s non-financial businesses include power, infrastructure and construction, and real estate, and the investment would be used to fund growth, said the sources, who declined to be named as the negotiations are not yet public.

Blackstone, Temasek and Shriram Group declined to comment.

The Shriram Group has regularly tapped private equity to fund its businesses, with 16 different funds including Norwest Venture Partners and ChrysCapital having invested in its companies since 2004, according to data from Venture Intelligence, an industry tracker.

Earlier this year, TPG Capital TPG.UL sold its 20 percent stake in Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (SRTR.NS) through open market deals in two tranches, generating a nearly 7 times return on a 2006 investment.

Reporting by Indulal P.M.; Editing by Tony Munroe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.