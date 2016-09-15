Scores of devotees thronged the temple of Veer Teja, a legendary folk hero, in Tonk town of India's northwestern Rajasthan state on Wednesday to celebrate a unique snake festival.
Devotees sang and danced to the sounds of drums and instruments holding snakes in their hands and receiving their bites, which is believed to bring good fortune
During the festivals, devotees willingly received snake bites that are believed to cure ailments and bring good fortune.
"This festival is celebrated since ancient times. Huge crowd gather to mark the festival of Tejaji. People come from far off lands and locals in huge numbers gather here to be a part of the festivities. During the festival, devotees receive snake bites, but nothing happens to the person," said a devotee, Lakshmi.
Hundreds of devotees from around the country visit Rajasthan to witness the festival each year.
"People from the entire district have gathered here to celebrate the festival. People from nearby places have assembled here. Devotees also travel 300 kilometers to celebrate the festival. It is a belief that if you receive a snake bite, your diseases will get cured," said another devotee.
Veer Teja or Tejaji was a legendary Rajasthani folk hero, also considered to be one of the major eleven incarnations of Lord Shiva and worshipped as a deity in rural Rajasthan.
It is widely believed that offering prayers to serpents would help devotees attain salvation. As per the Hindu mythology, it is believed that people who have negative stars in their birth chart should pour milk on snakes and release them into forests.
INDIA-SNAKE
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Lifestyle
California to end breeding of captive killer whales
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Yesterday's story corrected to show in paragraph 6 that three marine mammals died within four months in late 2015 and early 2016 instead of three orcas died at SeaWorld's San Antonio park within a six-month span in 2015)
Builders go back in time to construct castle the medieval way
TREIGNY, France Blacksmiths, stonemasons and quarrymen are hard at work in a Burgundy forest building a 13th century-style castle using the most basic tools and materials, replicating the methods used hundreds of years ago to better understand them.
Activists, participants clash at Spanish bull-lancing festival
TORDESILLAS, Spain Animal rights activists clashed with locals holding an annual bull-lancing festival in central Spain on Tuesday at which participants were for the first time in centuries banned from killing a bull after chasing it on horseback.